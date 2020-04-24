First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%.

NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 184,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark K. Hardwick acquired 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $144,712.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,457 shares of company stock valued at $623,209. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

