First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Announces Earnings Results

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $123.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.83 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 29.79%.
NASDAQ:FRME traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.91. 184,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. First Merchants has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Merchants from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens cut First Merchants from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Merchants from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.
About First Merchants
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.
