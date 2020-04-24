First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMB. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,594,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,581,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,135,000 after acquiring an additional 215,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 464,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,744 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 443,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 134,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 280,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMB traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,239. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.29. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

