Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.
FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.
FISV stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. 3,279,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.
