Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Stephens

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $126.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

FISV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra boosted their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.07.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. 3,279,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.59. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,954,400 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.