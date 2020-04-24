Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Forestar Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.10 million.

Forestar Group stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. 122,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,859. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. Forestar Group has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a market capitalization of $589.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Forestar Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

