Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 4,500 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $16.38. 89,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.