Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Insider Christopher R. Loose Sells 4,500 Shares

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) insider Christopher R. Loose sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $66,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,824.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FREQ traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $16.38. 89,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,824. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.42. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78. The firm has a market cap of $467.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.15.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frequency Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

