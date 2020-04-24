Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd.

Gain Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gain Capital to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Shares of NYSE GCAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 788,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,974. Gain Capital has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $242.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $2.05. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. On average, research analysts expect that Gain Capital will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GCAP shares. ValuEngine downgraded Gain Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gain Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Gain Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gain Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

