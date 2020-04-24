General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.30. 2,651,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.73 and its 200 day moving average is $169.21. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.18. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

