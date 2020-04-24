Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.65 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Gentex updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 2,818,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,057. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.20. Gentex has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $31.27.

Get Gentex alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.