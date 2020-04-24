Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.12.

GILD stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.64. 24,417,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,068,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

