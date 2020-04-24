Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $167.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.37 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 12.30%.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 660,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.74%.

In other news, CFO Ron J. Copher acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,480,719.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Murdoch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $242,137. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

