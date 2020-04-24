Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Lowered to $79.00 at SunTrust Banks

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $108.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Shares of GL stock traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $76.07. 599,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $411,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.96, for a total transaction of $989,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,440,568.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,103. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter worth about $505,144,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,501,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 616,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,918,000 after purchasing an additional 324,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,128,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.