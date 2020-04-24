Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Bought by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,017 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF accounts for about 5.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.64. 428,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,881. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.41. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

