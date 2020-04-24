Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.87 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 12.00%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $38.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.46%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSBC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

