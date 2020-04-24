Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Greene County Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

GCBC stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 4,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.25. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $31.25. The company has a market cap of $190.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.23 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Greene County Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

