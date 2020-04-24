Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher Sells 9,375 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) CFO Charles Bracher sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $335,343.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,903.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Bracher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Charles Bracher sold 65,625 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $2,394,656.25.

On Monday, January 27th, Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $662,062.50.

NYSE:GO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.88. 3,148,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,412. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.75 and a twelve month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $32.64.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3,843.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,876,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after buying an additional 4,752,798 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,073 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 260.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,523,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,968,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,877,000 after acquiring an additional 911,423 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,318,000 after acquiring an additional 970,000 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

