G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,302,000.

SIZE traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The stock had a trading volume of 175,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,838. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.429 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

