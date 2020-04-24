G&S Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 83.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 167,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 107,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 539,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,414,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after acquiring an additional 157,909 shares in the last quarter.

PHYS stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,673,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,619. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

