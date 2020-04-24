G&S Capital LLC Has $277,000 Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,286,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Pool by 325.3% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 193,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,114,000 after buying an additional 29,986 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pool by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 5,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $975,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,634,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,483. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.74 and a 200-day moving average of $208.61. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $160.35 and a 52 week high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $677.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.97 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Pool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $227.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.00.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

