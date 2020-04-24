G&S Capital LLC Has $344,000 Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,381,139 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average of $95.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4104 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

