G&S Capital LLC Has $540,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,309 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,283,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,558. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.08.

