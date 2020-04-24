G&S Capital LLC Has $76,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

G&S Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 98.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,112 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,292. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.37. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

