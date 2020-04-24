G&S Capital LLC Invests $41,000 in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,433 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 139,118 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,642,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 349.5% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 27,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.65.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 20,632,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,958,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 billion and a PE ratio of -3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $771,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,503,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

