G&S Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 6.1% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 21,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.84. 34,219,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,860,594. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.24. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

