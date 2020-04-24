G&S Capital LLC Makes New $284,000 Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,012 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,130 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,151 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $25,913.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,040.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,453 shares of company stock worth $8,931,310. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.04. 3,317,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,379,424. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.38. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $152.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.77 and a 200 day moving average of $117.00.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.58.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

