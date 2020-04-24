G&S Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

SPTL stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. 322,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,201,746. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $51.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

