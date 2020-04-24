G&S Capital LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

G&S Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 44.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.0% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.98. 2,103,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.16. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $116.15 and a 52-week high of $183.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.77.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.