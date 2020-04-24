G&S Capital LLC Sells 22,273 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

G&S Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 93.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,273 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,301,510,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,751,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9,689.2% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 901,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 892,764 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,290,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $560,975,000 after purchasing an additional 842,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,539,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.23. 2,000,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,238. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.29. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

