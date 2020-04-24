G&S Capital LLC Sells 31,509 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

G&S Capital LLC cut its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 92.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,509 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 7,680,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,783,709. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.59 and a twelve month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

