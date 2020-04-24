G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of G&S Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKE. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

JKE traded up $2.61 on Friday, reaching $208.28. 45,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,473. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.78 and its 200-day moving average is $203.90. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $158.00 and a twelve month high of $236.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2261 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

