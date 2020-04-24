G&S Capital LLC Takes Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 286,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after buying an additional 63,649 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,360,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 261,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 53,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 70,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,051,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,006,602. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.76. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares in the company, valued at $850,725.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRVL shares. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

