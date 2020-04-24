Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Announces Earnings Results

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $19.60. 10,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,571. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.12. Heartland Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.65 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 8.99%.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $38,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,670.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Heartland Express from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

