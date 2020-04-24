Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 3rd

Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Home Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Home Bancshares has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Bancshares to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.0%.

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.57. Home Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.41.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $162.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Home Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

