Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,242 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $88.71. 381,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,206. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $102.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $89.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1668 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

