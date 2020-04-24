Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,594 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 42.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.5% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,149.1% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 41,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,815,000 after acquiring an additional 220,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,272,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

