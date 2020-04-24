Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,714 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 3.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $8.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $195.54. The company had a trading volume of 885,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,693. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.04 and a 52 week high of $196.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

