Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 60,755 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,755 shares during the period. Huntington Ingalls Industries comprises 21.4% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.52% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $38,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,046.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 131.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.29.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 4,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.50. 248,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

