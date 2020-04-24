Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 190,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 16.3% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 929,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,552,000 after purchasing an additional 177,085 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $534,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,177,000 after buying an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $478,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VONG traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.21. 83,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,946. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.93. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $198.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.492 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.