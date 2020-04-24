Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,021,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,708. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64.

