Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 15,990 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

BSV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.58. 1,374,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,808. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $82.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

