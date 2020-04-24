Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 132.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 28,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,147,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,637. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4199 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

