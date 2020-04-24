Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $215,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.63. The stock had a trading volume of 594,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,277. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

