Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.92 on Friday, reaching $283.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.77 and its 200-day moving average is $305.33. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

