Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Has $677,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,368 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,510,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,628,000 after buying an additional 302,221 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,661,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,466,000 after acquiring an additional 534,431 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,256,000 after acquiring an additional 567,921 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,164,000 after buying an additional 364,820 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,895,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,810,000 after buying an additional 236,677 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.88. 1,268,961 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.49. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.