Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $2.55 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.4% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,966,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,737,000 after buying an additional 14,813,942 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,739 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,007,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,670 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $51.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,071,347 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

