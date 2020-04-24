Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $254,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHSC. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after buying an additional 7,017 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 229,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.37. 33,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,528. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.48. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $29.28.

