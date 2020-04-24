Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,593 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $778,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,509 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $53.01. The company had a trading volume of 9,403,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,143,628. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

