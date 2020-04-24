Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $260.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,768,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,265,106. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

