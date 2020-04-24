Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 12,375 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 69.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $13,442,911,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $2,819,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $85,513,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth about $17,117,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 386,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,111,000 after buying an additional 336,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.75. 2,000,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,909,062. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.39. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $35.27 and a 1 year high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

