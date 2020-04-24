Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 27,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 16,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,130. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

