Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of WTRG stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,618. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

